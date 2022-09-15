Ethan Tapper

Ethan Tapper

In a year’s time, the Catamount Community Forest will not only be a haven for hikers, bikers and nature lovers, it will also be a place to learn how scientists plan to manage forests for climate resiliency. 

As a test site for the international Adaptive Silviculture for Climate Change project, about 25 acres in the northwest corner of the 400-acre forest will be altered to increase tree diversity. The work, led by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper and UVM forestry program chair Tony D’Amato, will involve cutting and logging existing trees and planting new ones. Last Saturday, the pair hosted an informational walk of the site, where the trees that will be removed are already marked and informational signs have been placed. 