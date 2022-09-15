In a year’s time, the Catamount Community Forest will not only be a haven for hikers, bikers and nature lovers, it will also be a place to learn how scientists plan to manage forests for climate resiliency.
As a test site for the international Adaptive Silviculture for Climate Change project, about 25 acres in the northwest corner of the 400-acre forest will be altered to increase tree diversity. The work, led by Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper and UVM forestry program chair Tony D’Amato, will involve cutting and logging existing trees and planting new ones. Last Saturday, the pair hosted an informational walk of the site, where the trees that will be removed are already marked and informational signs have been placed.
The walk attracted about 25 people and was the first of several free educational walks planned about the project, which is scheduled to begin next August. Through this type of public outreach over the coming year, Tapper hopes to allay concerns about logging in such a popular forest. Trails within the 25-acre test site will be closed next September and October.
“Catamount is loved. Tons of people use it,” he said. “It is a challenging place to do this kind of management because it is such an established public resource. The potential for people to be uncomfortable about it or concerned is higher than other community forests.
“A lot of people have very little experience with logging,” he added, “so they might have an idea that it’s something that’s purely exploitative or extractive. The idea that cutting a tree could ever be part of managing for a better world (takes) a nuanced understanding of forest management.”
Tapper explains that forests in this part of Vermont are relatively young; a century ago the land was a field. This youth creates homogeneity of trees, making the forest less diverse and resilient. Cutting down some of the trees simulates a natural disturbance and opens light for other species to grow.
“Forests that are diverse in terms of different species, sizes and ages of trees tend to be more resilient, and we expect them to be more resilient in a changing climate,” said Tapper. “They can develop those qualities naturally, but it takes centuries. So in the midst of a climate crisis and a biodiversity crisis, we are trying to develop those qualities earlier … Over time you can develop a diverse, multi-generational forest, which is really what we want to do.”
The trial includes a control and replication plot in the UVM-owned Talcott Woods nearby.