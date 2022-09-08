FRONT-Taft-corners

An example of the streetscape envisioned for Taft Corners as seen in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area around routes 2 and 2A. The Selectboard has voted to make changes to some aspects of the plan proposed by the Planning Commission. Image courtesy of the Williston Planning and Zoning Dept. 

Much of the focus was on Gordon St. Hilaire on Tuesday when the Williston Selectboard met to break a 2-2 deadlock on the question of building heights in the Taft Corners zoning district. 

Two weeks prior, St. Hilaire was absent from the meeting when board members Ted Kenney and Terry Macaig favored reducing the allowed heights in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area from a maximum of up to 110 feet, while Jeff Fehrs and Greta D’Agostino voted to keep height maximums as is in the draft. 