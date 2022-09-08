An example of the streetscape envisioned for Taft Corners as seen in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area around routes 2 and 2A. The Selectboard has voted to make changes to some aspects of the plan proposed by the Planning Commission. Image courtesy of the Williston Planning and Zoning Dept.
Much of the focus was on Gordon St. Hilaire on Tuesday when the Williston Selectboard met to break a 2-2 deadlock on the question of building heights in the Taft Corners zoning district.
Two weeks prior, St. Hilaire was absent from the meeting when board members Ted Kenney and Terry Macaig favored reducing the allowed heights in the draft of new zoning regulations for the area from a maximum of up to 110 feet, while Jeff Fehrs and Greta D’Agostino voted to keep height maximums as is in the draft.
Since that meeting, St. Hilaire said he has received emails from residents offering “a lot of input from both sides.”
On Tuesday, St. Hilaire’s voted to lower the maximum allowed building heights, creating a 3-2 majority.
“I thought long and hard and I’m going to side with lowering the building heights,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Director Matt Boulanger said the heights should be capped at 87 feet to allow for sloped roofs, a design element that was important to the planning commission in crafting the draft regulations. The board agreed to that maximum.
“You don’t need buildings (at over 100 feet) to achieve the goals of the code,” Boulanger said.
At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the board made two other changes to the draft, exempting part of the land around Wal-Mart from the code and a Snyder Homes development on Route 2A. Combined, the three changes mark a “substantial change” to the draft, requiring a new public hearing that is tentatively scheduled for the selectboard’s Oct. 4 meeting.
In the interim, the planning commission is expected to weigh in on the board’s changes.
“They are paying attention to this conversation,” said Boulanger.