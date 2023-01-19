Town Meeting will return to WCS auditorium
Williston residents will be invited back to an in-person Town Meeting on March 6, the first since 2020.
Williston residents will be invited back to an in-person Town Meeting on March 6, the first since 2020.
“Back to the good old days,” Town Manager Erik Wells quipped Tuesday after the selectboard finalized the Town Meeting Day ballot and annual budget proposal that will be up for voter consideration.
The Town Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Williston Central School auditorium, where town and school administrators will detail their budget proposals and voters will weigh in on four pro-forma questions. Voting on the budget will take place the following day at the National Guard Armory next to Town Hall on Williston Road. Voters wishing to vote early can request a ballot from the Town Clerk.
The ballot will have a $13.9 million budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year — a 6.3 percent increase (roughly $830,000) over the current year. The increase will result in an estimated 3.23 percent increase in property taxes, according to Wells, which amounts to an additional $32 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
The budget includes the use of $493,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the purchase of a second sidewalk snowplow and the continuation of police officer retention incentives. The town will have about $1.8 million remaining in ARPA funds to be spent by the end of 2026.
Also on the ballot will be a question about whether the town should purchase the solar array on the roof of its public works building for $125,000 using unexpected bond revenue from the construction of the facility, and a bond question on the funding of a new ambulance that Williston voters previously voted in favor of purchasing.
Three selectboard seats are also up for election, including the seat recently vacated by Gordon St. Hilaire. Petitions for a candidate to appear on the ballot are due to the Town Clerk’s office by Jan. 30. Other available seats are Champlain Water District representative, library trustee, school board member, lister and town clerk.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Williston
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.