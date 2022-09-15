Fyzical welcomes community at open house on Sept. 15
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Williston, a new physical therapy outpatient clinic at 62 Merchants Row, Suite 202 in Williston, will be holding an open house on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. to showcase their specialized equipment and treatment techniques. Light refreshments will be served.
Rotary, Red Cross rally for blood drive Sept. 28
The Williston-Richmond Rotary is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williston Church of the Nazarene. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: WILLISTON.
Registration open for Oct. 8 chicken pie dinner
Williston Federated Church is hosting a takeout-only chicken pot pie supper Oct. 8. Reservations are required and tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. Staggered pickup times start at 4:15 p.m. at the church parking lot at 44 North Williston Rd. The meal includes chicken pie and biscuit, squash, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and either an apple or pumpkin pie. Call 862-7400
Historical society event focuses on Bethuel Chittenden
The Chittenden County Historical Society is hosting a discussion on Bethuel Chittenden, brother of Gov. Thomas Chittenden and founder of Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne.
The event — titled “Bethuel Chittenden: Ordained for Vermont During Tense Political Times” — will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Shelburne Town Hall at Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Rd. It will be led by author Lori Wilson, who wrote the book “God With Us, A History of Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne, VT, 1790-1990”
The event is free, and refreshments will be served.