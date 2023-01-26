Community notices and happenings in and around Williston.
Glaser plan committee convenes
The first meeting of the Glaser Specific Plan Advisory Committee is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 26 in the Town Hall Annex conference room at 7878 Williston Road and online via Zoom. The meeting will cover the committee’s role in crafting a development plan for the proposed neighborhood on the Glaser property, at the corner of Old Stage and Mountain View roads.
A committee chair will be chosen. More information is available on the Williston town website (www.town.williston.vt.us).
Free home repairs, upgrades for older homeowners
Could your home be made safer and more comfortable? Cathedral Square is offering free home assessments and upgrades to older Vermonters so that they can stay safe and independent. Work can address kitchen and bathroom accessibility, improvements to entryways and thresholds for safe walking, lighting to enhance safety and other needs. Qualified homeowners must be at least 62 years of age, meet income requirements and reside in the towns of Williston, Richmond, Bolton, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho or Underhill.
To learn more and enroll, contact Carolyn Gipson at gipson@catheralsquare.org, 802-488-0734.
Tree Talk Tuesdays: Hemlock and Red Maple
Dip your toes into tree identification and learn how climate change is likely to affect some of your favorite hardwoods and softwoods. Join the Vermont Land Trust’s forestry team for lively 30-minute presentations that will help you identify various species, inform you on the climate futures of those trees, and give you ways to manage them to promote and protect the special values they bring to Vermont’s forests.
The first in this four-part series will use photos to help you distinguish between hemlock and red maple and their look-alikes and will look at what the future may hold for these two species and the other trees they commonly grow with as our climate continues to shift. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-12:30 p.m.
VEC seeks candidates for board of directors
Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) is seeking petitions from eligible candidates for three board of directors seats that are up for election in May.
The seat representing VEC’s “West Zone At-large Towns” — including Williston — is among those up for election.
Directors are elected to serve four-year terms. The board generally meets in the afternoon on the last Tuesday of each month, either at VEC’s main office in Johnson or virtually via teleconference. In order to run for the board, a candidate must be a VEC member and have a principal residence in the district they are running to represent.
Established in 1938, VEC is a non-profit, member-owned electric distribution utility that provides electricity throughout northern Vermont.
Applications are due by March 3. Visit https://vermontelectric.coop/board-candidate-information or email support@vermontelectric.coop for more information.
Ethan Allen Homestead Museum presents online book club
Ethan Allen Homestead Museum presents a discussion of “Seven Years of Grace: The Inspired Mission of Ascha W. Sprague” by Sara Rath and published by the Vermont Historical Society. The book is a historical novel based on a true story and steeped in primary source research about Achsa W. Sprague (1827–1862) of Plymouth, Vermont, one of America’s best-known spiritualists of the 19th century. In addition to spiritualism, Sprague was active in the abolition of slavery, women’s rights and prison reform.
The event is Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. You do not have to read the book to attend. Anyone interested in the topic or the discussion is welcome. To register and/or to buy the book, go to www.ethanallenhomestead.org. For more information, call (802) 863-5403 or email jdevino1791@gmail.com.
Eight-week grief group starting in Richmond
Address themes of grief and loss and adjusting to life without someone; understand myths of grief and identify “normal” grief; and recognize the importance of tending to our grieving selves. This eight-week grief group is facilitated by Ally Parker and is set for Wednesdays 2:30-4 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 at Richmond Town Center, Conference Room C.
To register, email martha@cscvt.org. For more information, contact Ally Parker at (802) 355-9471.