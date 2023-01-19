Community notices and happenings in and around Williston in the week ahead.
Champlain Valley Amnesty International meeting Jan. 21
The local chapter of Amnesty International will be meeting via Zoom Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9-10 a.m.
Monthly meetings include work on selected Amnesty causes via mail, email, texting, phone calls and public education. The group welcomes anyone interested in helping to support human rights in our country and around the world.
Williston Development Review Board meeting Jan. 24
The Williston Development Review Board meets Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. to consider the following:
- A change to the home mix at the Summer Field subdivision (currently known as Catamount Country Club on 30 acres at 1400 Mountain View Road.
- A preapplication review of an 18,000-square-foot U-Haul warehouse on Williston Road.
- An ice cream shop on Commerce Street associated with the manufacturing and warehouse at Island Homemade Ice Cream.
Police Station Meeting Room (7928 Williston Road) or Zoom Meeting ID 846 5863 3532 on zoom.us/join or call 1-646-558-8656
Free home repairs, upgrades for older homeowners
Cathedral Square is offering free home assessments and upgrades to older Vermonters so they can stay safe and independent. Work can address kitchen and bathroom accessibility, improvements to entryways and thresholds for safe walking, lighting to enhance safety and other needs. Qualified homeowners must be at least 62 years of age, meet income requirements and live in the towns of Williston, Richmond, Bolton, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho or Underhill.