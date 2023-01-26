F-35

Noise from F-35 takeoffs occasionally reaches over 110 decibels, according to data from noise monitors installed around the airport over the past two years. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashleigh Pavelek

Noise mitigation grant rollout begins

Noise monitors installed around Burlington International Airport over the past two years consistently show readings in the 70-80 decibel range with occasional spikes over 110 decibels.