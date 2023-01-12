The second annual Williston Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, a virtual gathering taking place on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., will be enhanced this year with a live musical performance by singer/songwriter KeruBo.
The event will also feature brief remarks from several community members and information about the Williston Racial Equity Partnership.
KeruBo, who is Kenyan-American and became a naturalized citizen about 15 years ago, notes that Dr. King is celebrated and honored in Kenya and around the world.
“He touched the whole world ... Without any violence (he) forged the civil rights movement,” she said.
Thinking of how he would want to be honored, KeruBo plans to perform music that Dr. King knew and loved that was sung by American gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.
Jackson performed many times at events with Dr. King and is said to have prompted him to improvise his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington in August 1963.
Dennis Francis, a member of the Williston Racial Equity Partnership and town resident who will be speaking Monday, said he finds the significance of the holiday in the opportunity to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s “life of unselfish dedication in trying to uplift humanity.”
“Many people have grasped the idea that he has given his life to see a community, a country, improve itself. That’s what the celebration of Martin Luther King means,” he said.
For his remarks, Francis plans to highlight ideas from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, including the illusion of gradualism; the importance of acting now; the value of inclusiveness, that we cannot walk alone; and the dedication to non-aggression.
Asked what she hopes people get from the experience of the observance, KeruBo said she is hoping “that the more we talk, the more people will be inspired again, the more they will remember his vision ... That they will be propelled into action. They will be kinder. They’ll be bolder.
“It’s time that we stop being stuck in the mundane and move from lack of concern or indifference and just act on the things he was dreaming about,” she continued. “Be the dream. Imagine a world without racism. Be held accountable. Choose the right.”
The Martin Luther King Day observance, sponsored by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, is free and open to all who would like to join. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to https://bit.ly/WillistonMLKDay.