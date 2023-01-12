KeruBo

KeruBo, singer and songwriter, will be performing live at Williston's 2023 MLK event.  Photo by Luke Awtry

Community invited to join MLK Day virtual event

The second annual Williston Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, a virtual gathering taking place on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., will be enhanced this year with a live musical performance by singer/songwriter KeruBo. 