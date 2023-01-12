The annual winter manure spreading ban for farmers began Dec. 15 and runs through April 15.
During this time, no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
This annual ban is part of the Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) enacted with the 2015 Vermont Clean Water Act. They are administered and enforced by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets as part of the state’s water quality improvement strategy.
Required Agricultural Practices also prohibit the application of manure or agricultural wastes on any frozen, saturated or snow-covered fields, even outside of the winter manure spreading ban timeframe. Manure spread over frozen or saturated ground has a heightened risk of running off into waterways.
Under the RAPs, farmers must either have a storage structure that can hold all manure produced in the winter or be able to stack all manure produced in a way that meets RAP standards and will not lead to adverse water quality impacts.
Manure spreading is a common practice in Vermont agriculture. Under the right conditions, it enriches soil for crop production — part of the agricultural nutrient cycle: Fertilized crops become feed for livestock that then produce manure that is then spread on fields.
The RAPs require farms to use nutrient management planning and to keep records of applications that occur including the date, time, amount, field location and weather and field conditions.
For more information, call Laura DiPietro at (802) 595-1990 or visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/rap.
