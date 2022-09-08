Recreation path under construction

A paved recreation path is under construction between Hurricane Lane north to the State Police Barracks along the east side of Route 2A.

Observer photo by Jason Starr

The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups. 

Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will promote a different strategy to improve traffic flow: the “zipper merge.”