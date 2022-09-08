The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups.
Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will promote a different strategy to improve traffic flow: the “zipper merge.”
The change comes as a result of public feedback regarding the backups caused by the project, said Douglas Bonneau, the agency’s northwest regional construction engineer.
“They’re encouraging us to go this route,” he said.
The project is creating a one-mile-long lane closure in both travel directions just south of Exit 11; southbound traffic is merged to the northbound lane through the construction zone. The zipper merge pattern allows motorists to utilize both lanes up until the merge point, Bonneau said. Motorists then take turns merging into the correct lane to create the zipper effect.
“If both lanes are traveling at the same speed, they can merge really easily and keep right on going,” he said.
The construction has been underway since late May after a depression formed in the interstate earlier in the spring. VTrans began an emergency $12.1 million culvert replacement project, creating a mile-long lane closure south of Exit 11.
The depression indicated potential for a sinkhole, causing the need for the emergency project, Project Manager James LaCroix said. “We noticed that it was getting worse and it wasn’t stabilizing,” he said.
In response to a recent Facebook post by VTDigger, some commenters expressed optimism about the zipper method.
“If you use both lanes at lower speeds and take turns merging, everyone wins,” user Mare Tilton commented.
Others argued that the method would not work.
“Cars traveling in the left lane DO NOT drive at lower speeds ... they go as fast as they can to get to the flashing arrow sign and then try to merge at the last minute,” user George Goodrich commented. “When multiple cars do this, it causes major backups for everyone.”
Bonneau said the “zipper merge” strategy is relatively new in Vermont, so public education will be important to its success. He said messaging boards will urge drivers to take turns merging and leave gaps between cars.
“What we have to get past is the sharing the road piece and the road rage piece,” he said. “That would ruin it.”
The state expects the new traffic pattern to be in place until the project’s completion in early November, Bonneau said.
Projects near exit 12
Elsewhere, at the intersection of I-89 and Route 2A at Exit 12 in Williston, a paved recreation path is under construction between Hurricane Lane north to the State Police Barracks along the east side of the road. A new, dedicated right-turn lane onto I-89 northbound will be built for traffic coming into the interchange from the north on Route 2A.
Intermittent periods of one-way alternating traffic are expected during the day later this week as work on bio-retention swales (for stormwater treatment) and a retaining wall takes place.
Just south of the interchange, blasting and earthwork continues, preparing the future site of the Vermont State Police Barracks and Williston Public Safety Facility. Geothermal well-drilling is scheduled to begin this month on the site. Foundation work for the new building is expected to begin before the end of September.