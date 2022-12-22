At a news conference in St. George’s village center on Wednesday, Congressman Peter Welch and representatives from the Vermont Community Broadband Board pleaded for more time from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to challenge its map of high-speed internet availability.
Vermont’s Congressional delegation is asking for a 30-day extension through the month of January for Vermonters to file official online challenges with the FCC. The delegation has discovered that thousands of Vermont addresses don’t appear on the map and that many addresses that the FCC believes are served with high-speed internet are not.
Correcting the map through official online challenges will help the state get federal money for broadband infrastructure made available through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program passed in 2021.
The state is due at least $100 million through the program. But more money will be distributed to states based on the number of addresses currently unserved.
“We believe there are up to 20,000 Vermont addresses reported inaccurately on the FCC Map. Each address we correct could mean $4,000 to $5,000 in additional federal funding for Vermont. That adds up to tens of millions of dollars to help Vermonters get connected and at a more affordable cost,” said Vermont Community Broadband Board Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
Vermonters can check their address by typing it in at www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers. Your home should appear on the map with a list of services that providers claim to have available for purchase at your location.
If the information about the service provided at your location is wrong, click the “availability challenge” button. Reasons to challenge include a provider denied a request for service at your location; a provider does not offer the technology reported to be offered; a provider does not offer the speeds reported to be available at your location; a provider needed to build new equipment at your location; a wireless or satellite signal is not available at your location; a provider failed to schedule a service installation within ten business days of a request; a provider did not install the service at an agreed-upon time; or a provider requested more than the standard installation fee to connect service.
For assistance, call the Consumer Affairs Hotline at (800) 622-4496.
“In the year 2022, in the richest country in the history of the world, high-speed internet access is no longer a luxury,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said. “It is a critically important public utility that is essential to our economy, health care, education, infrastructure and more. Too many rural Vermont communities have waited too long for access to quality, affordable internet.
“In the Bipartisan infrastructure bill, we were able to secure historic funding to expand broadband access — an important step in the right direction. But we still have work left to do. I hope my fellow Vermonters will join us in making the FCC National Broadband Map as accurate as possible so that Vermonters in every corner of our state can receive high-speed, reliable broadband.”
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and
Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden,
Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Basin average rainfall of 1" to 2" and about 1" of liquid
equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall
totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the
Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern
Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally
higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be
reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River
at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which
are of the highest concern at this time.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight, and peaking during the early to mid-morning hours on
Friday before abating in the afternoon. In parts of the southern
Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York,
these strong winds may arrive soon after an elevation dependent
2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the region. This could
exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Currently in Williston
35°
Cloudy
35° / 16°
10 PM
36°
11 PM
37°
12 AM
38°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
41°
