At a news conference in St. George’s village center on Wednesday, Congressman Peter Welch and representatives from the Vermont Community Broadband Board pleaded for more time from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to challenge its map of high-speed internet availability.

Vermont’s Congressional delegation is asking for a 30-day extension through the month of January for Vermonters to file official online challenges with the FCC. The delegation has discovered that thousands of Vermont addresses don’t appear on the map and that many addresses that the FCC believes are served with high-speed internet are not. 