A group of 28 newly appointed young leaders from across the state convened in December for the first meeting of the Vermont State Youth Council.
The council is charged with providing Gov. Phil Scott and state legislators advice and recommendations on policies that impact young Vermonters. The group includes Williston resident Graciela Sanchez, who was selected in the fall as one of roughly 200 applicants.
The Vermont State Youth Council was established through Act 109 signed into law last May.
Hinesburg’s Nisha Hickok, an 11th-grade member of the council, said of her participation: “My parents never hesitated to assure me that if I felt something wasn’t right, I have the power to change it, so I’ve spent a lot of my time working for small change within my school and community. I’m excited to join the State Youth Council because it’s an opportunity to directly impact change across the state.”
In the coming months, council members will receive training on Vermont governance and the legislative process, public speaking, effective meeting procedures, leadership skills and how to formulate policy proposals.
“Young people make a better Vermont, especially when their voices are heard and respected,” said Vermont Afterschool Executive Director Nicole Miller, one of the group’s advisors. “They’re problem-solvers and, as we learned during the application process, they are eager to be engaged. I’m grateful to the Legislature and Gov. Scott for their support of authentic youth voice within Vermont’s government.”