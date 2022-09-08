The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has joined 33 other states in reaching a $438.5 million agreement in principle with JUUL Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the State of Vermont will receive approximately $8 million over a period of six to 10 years. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms severely limiting its marketing and sales practices, including refraining from marketing to youth.