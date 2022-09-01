Walgreens Williston

The Vermont Office of Professional Regulation has filed charges against Walgreens alleging that the company put customers at risk with staffing shortages, unplanned closures and dangerous and unprofessional conduct.  Observer photo by Jason Starr

Walgreens is defending itself against allegations that the company threatened Vermonters’ health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, writing in a legal filing last week that the pharmacy giant had “provided reasonable care to its patients while grappling with contingencies that impacted pharmacists nationwide.”

The dispute stems from charges filed in June by the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation that the company put customers at risk with staffing shortages, unplanned closures and dangerous and unprofessional conduct at its 32 Vermont locations. 