A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center titled “The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review,” provides an assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont.
The report includes policy recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for children in the prenatal period to age 8 and their families.
The report is published online at https://buildingbrightfutures.org/state-of-vermonts-children. This is the 10th annual edition. The report is released each January to advise lawmakers about early childhood data, said Morgan Crossman, executive director of Building Bright Futures, a Williston-based non-profit.
Some conclusions from this year’s edition are:
• There has been a 60 percent increase in the proportion of children in Vermont ages 3 to 8 with an emotional or mental health condition, while at the same time there was no change for the U.S. as a whole.
• Vermont currently has the lowest number in over two decades of out-of-home residential treatment beds for children.
• There were 16,381 children enrolled in child care in 2021, but 76 percent of infants, 54 percent of toddlers and 52 percent of preschoolers likely to need care still do not have access to high-quality programs.
• Students eligible for free and reduced lunch make up 35 percent of the student population but account for 72 percent of suspensions.
• Children receiving special education services make up 15 percent of the student population but account for 36 percent of suspensions.
• A family of four needs almost $110,000 annually to meet its basic needs.
• There has been an increase in the number of homeless children under 9 enrolled in school, from 268 during the 2020-2021 school year to 398 in the 2021-2022 school year.