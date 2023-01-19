The State of Vermont's Children: 2022 Year in Review

A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center titled “The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review,” provides an assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. 

The report includes policy recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for children in the prenatal period to age 8 and their families.