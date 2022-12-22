The Public Assets Institute’s annual “State of Working Vermont” report for 2022 reveals the effects that pandemic-stimulus funds have had on households.
According to the report (available at www.publicassets.org):
- Direct payments such as Child Tax Credits and supplemental unemployment benefits decreased poverty from over 9 percent in 2019 to under 7 percent in 2021.
- Funding for food aid including 3SquaresVT and universal school meals grew, better addressing people’s nutritional needs.
- Stimulus payments boosted consumer spending and state revenues.
“The abnormal response of government, the willingness to invest public funds to protect people from the medical, economic and social ravages of Covid-19, provides the model of a better, ‘new normal’ for Vermont,” said Stephanie Yu, incoming executive director of Public Assets Institute. “We’ve seen during the pandemic that, coupled with public solidarity and community mutual aid, the state can improve social and racial equity and boost the economy by putting people’s needs first.”
Some people, the report shows, are worse off since the pandemic began. For instance, more Vermonters are homeless than before Covid. And while poverty fell overall during the pandemic, it increased among older Vermonters.
“‘State of Working Vermont’ highlights the progress achieved when government adequately addresses the needs of people and communities,” said Yu. “By making these priorities permanent, Vermont policymakers can fix persistent problems and create a state that works for everyone, leaving no one behind.”
Public Assets Institute is a nonprofit organization in Montpelier that analyses budget, tax and economic state policies.
