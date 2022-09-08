Vaccine is a match for the virus variants now in Vermont
Vermonters will be able to receive a newly approved Covid-19 vaccine booster shot starting this week. The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant which is currently affecting people.
Last week, the CDC recommended the new vaccine, and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said it comes at the right time.
“As the weather cools, we start spending more time inside — and that is when we see increases in cases of respiratory viruses like colds and flu, and now Covid-19,” Levine said. “This fast-evolving virus continues to demand our attention, and I am pleased we now have an updated vaccine that targets the variants we see circulating in Vermont.”
There are two types of the new boosters, which are known as bivalent — meaning they cover both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
Eligible individuals may choose either the Pfizer or Moderna booster, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they received. In order to receive either of the new boosters, you must have completed your primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Individuals who have recently received Novavax are not yet eligible for any booster at this time.
The booster vaccine will be available at limited walk-in only clinics listed on the Health Department website. For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
As the new booster shot becomes more widely available over the next few weeks, Vermonters will be able to get it from their provider, a pharmacy, or wherever they would normally get vaccinated.
If you do not have a health care provider, call 2-1-1 for referral to services and vaccination opportunities.