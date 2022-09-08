The Vermont Land Trust has announced the protection of 177 acres of pasture, farm fields and woods in Hinesburg.
Tim and Kay Ballard have conserved the land with assistance from the Vermont Land Trust, Hinesburg Land Trust, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the local community.
The farm lies on the west side of Route 116, about 2 miles north of Hinesburg Village and abutting the town’s Geprags Community Park.
The Ballard family has been farming the land since 1937. In 1994, the farm was passed down from Tim’s mother to Kay and Tim. They sold their dairy herd about 15 years ago and since then have been renting the cropland to neighboring dairy farmers Larry Garvey and his son Michael, who grow hay on the property.
“The Ballard farm is an excellent addition to a large block of conserved farmland in the area,” said Allen Karnatz of the Vermont Land Trust. “Including the Garvey farm, the former LeFreniere property and Geprags Park, over 1,000 acres are protected from future development. Conservation helps to ensure that the farm will remain affordable for future farmers.”
The Ballard farm’s rolling fields slope down to a wetland that includes a tributary of the LaPlatte River. These wetlands are now protected, and land alongside the tributary will be kept vegetated with native shrubs and trees to support clean water and wildlife habitat.
The community supported the project through a fundraising campaign led by the Hinesburg Land Trust. In the future, the town and farm owners may collaborate to develop a trail for non-motorized recreation through the farm’s wooded area to join up with a trail in Geprags Park.
“The Hinesburg community has always recognized the importance of this open farmland,” said Andrea Morgante of the Hinesburg Land Trust. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Tim and Kay and VLT to conserve their highly scenic and productive land.”
The project also received support from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Vermont Housing and Conservation Board Executive Director Gus Seelig said: “Congratulations to the Ballards, the town of Hinesburg, VLT and the Hinesburg Land Trust on this terrific project that meets multiple conservation goals, permanently protecting agricultural land north of the town center and enhancing water quality by establishing a 14-acre wetland protection zone that drains into the LaPlatte River, helping to filter and clean water that empties into Lake Champlain.”