177 acres north of Hinesburg Village has been conserved

177 acres north of Hinesburg Village has been conserved through the efforts of the Vermont Land Trust, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the Hinesburg Land Trust.  

The Vermont Land Trust has announced the protection of 177 acres of pasture, farm fields and woods in Hinesburg.

Tim and Kay Ballard have conserved the land with assistance from the Vermont Land Trust, Hinesburg Land Trust, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and the local community.