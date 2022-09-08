Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

F-35 Lightning II Aircraft assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont prepare for takeoff April 13, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

 Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis

The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.

40th Army Band Plays Army Song

U.S. Soldiers with the 40th Army Band, 86th Troop Command, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, play the Army Song at the Army Aviation Support Facility, South Burlington, Vt., Sept. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Avery Cunningham)