The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license).
Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use licenses, including retail sales. These businesses are currently licensed as dispensaries under Vermont’s medical-use program and may now engage in adult-use sales.
“Today’s license approvals mark a historic moment for Vermont that is decades in the making,” said James Pepper, Chair of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. “We would not be here without the tireless dedication of cannabis advocates, the Legislature, our agency partners and most importantly the CCB staff.”
Approved retail establishments may begin operation once they have paid their licensing fees, met any outstanding contingencies, and received their local license if a local control commission has been created by their municipality. That date will vary from business to business.
The Board recognizes that delays in initial licensure for applicants — especially Vermont’s outdoor cultivators — means not everyone will be able to fully engage with the market this year, which in turn will create early supply shortages. A similar dynamic has occurred in the initial rollout of each adult-use state as the supply chain develops.
The CCB’s licensing team is reviewing applications for all license types, and the Board will continue to approve them on a rolling basis. This market will take time to equalize.