Canninis leaf

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license).

Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use licenses, including retail sales. These businesses are currently licensed as dispensaries under Vermont’s medical-use program and may now engage in adult-use sales.