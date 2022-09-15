A colony of 700 Indiana bats were identified this summer in Hinesburg. Vermont is the furthest north and east range of the species, which is federally protected as an endangered species. Observer courtesy photo
A bat colony on conserved land in Hinesburg indicates that the species is making a strong comeback in Vermont after disease-induced declines in 2008-2009.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department estimates that the colony consists of 700 bats. That is “similar to historic numbers at this site, and three times greater than anything we have found in Vermont over the past decade,” said Fish and Wildlife biologist Alyssa Bennett.
These “Indiana” bats are a federally endangered species that are found in the midwestern to eastern U.S. The Champlain Valley represents the northeastern extreme of their range. The Hinesburg colony is the most northeasterly known population of Indiana bats, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.
Biologists expect the species to be pushed further northeast and to higher elevations due to global warming.
“There may be new opportunities for conserving this species in Vermont and the northeast,” Bennett said. “Are Indiana bats moving further north and east as summers become warmer? Are there other colonies that could benefit from habitat improvement? These are the questions we’ll be working to answer in 2023.”