Indiana bats in Hinesburg

A colony of 700 Indiana bats were identified this summer in Hinesburg. Vermont is the furthest north and east range of the species, which is federally protected as an endangered species.  Observer courtesy photo

A bat colony on conserved land in Hinesburg indicates that the species is making a strong comeback in Vermont after disease-induced declines in 2008-2009.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department estimates that the colony consists of 700 bats. That is “similar to historic numbers at this site, and three times greater than anything we have found in Vermont over the past decade,” said Fish and Wildlife biologist Alyssa Bennett. 