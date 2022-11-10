Deer hunting season in Vermont begins Saturday and runs 16 days through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Fish and Wildlife Department regulations state that a hunter may take one legal buck if they have not already taken one during archery deer season earlier this fall. Depending on which “wildlife management unit” a hunter is in, the definition of a legal buck is either any deer with at least one antler 3 inches or more in length; or any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points 1 inch in length or longer.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer but often larger deer.”
A Vermont hunting license costs $28 for residents and $102 for nonresidents. For hunters under 18 years of age, the cost is $8 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Licenses are available on the Fish and Wildlife Department website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and from license agents statewide.
“I am urging all hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety record,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick.
Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station. Online reporting will not be available. This requirement allows biologists to collect deer information. A list of reporting stations and a hunters guide are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.