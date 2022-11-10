Measuring harvested deer antler

Deer hunting season in Vermont begins Saturday and runs 16 days through Sunday, Nov. 27. 

Fish and Wildlife Department regulations state that a hunter may take one legal buck if they have not already taken one during archery deer season earlier this fall. Depending on which “wildlife management unit” a hunter is in, the definition of a legal buck is either any deer with at least one antler 3 inches or more in length; or any deer with at least one antler with two or more antler points 1 inch in length or longer. 