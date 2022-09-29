The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has convened members of the Williston Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to form the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
According to a news release, the task force was formed “to address the rapid and disturbing increase in firearm-related violent crime in Chittenden County.”
The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force is a team of investigators from several agencies who will investigate people who are actively involved in, or associated with, firearm-related violence in Chittenden County. Burlington Police Department statistics show that from 2012 through 2019, the average number of gunfire incidents in Burlington was two per year. In 2020, the number of gunfire incidents was 12; in 2021 it was 14, and so far in 2022 there have been 23 gunfire incidents, including several homicides involving firearms.
The Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force will pool investigatory and technological resources to address the increase, facilitating information sharing and creating shared strategies around pursuing the perpetrators of gun violence. The task force includes members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office or the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, where criminal cases from the task force will be referred for prosecution.
To support the work, the Burlington Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is slated to receive a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network station to facilitate the collection of bullet information. The station will be the first of its kind in Vermont and is expected to provide timely investigative leads.
“The formation of the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force is an important step in addressing the concerning increase in firearm-related violence in Burlington and its surrounding communities,” said James Ferguson, special agent in charge of the ATF Boston Field Division. “We know that collaboration is an extremely effective tool in the fight against violent crime, and we have already started to see tangible results in Burlington.”
“Tackling the unacceptable gun violence we’ve seen over the past three years will take a unified strategy,” said acting Chief of the Burlington Police Department Jon Murad. “The BPD’s patrol officers respond to these incidents, and they and our detectives often make great arrests, but there’s more to do if we want to take back the initiative.
“We and all our law enforcement partners need to aggregate forensic evidence. We need to identify offenders. We need to track trends and develop intelligence. We need to investigate crimes that relate to and sometimes lead to gun violence, like trafficking in narcotics and illegal guns. We need to follow up on gun-violence cases after arrest, and get prosecutor feedback about what’s making strong cases so we can improve what we put forward. When we do that, our prosecutorial partners need to expedite and double down on these cases.
“Over the past three years we have been to too many incidents, seen too many victims, comforted too many survivors, and watched too many neighbors and neighborhoods be affected by this scourge. Driving down this violence is our mission.”
Participating agencies include: Burlington Police Department; South Burlington Police Department; Milton Police Department; Winooski Police Department; Colchester Police Department; Williston Police Department; Essex Police Department; Shelburne Police Department; Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office; Vermont State Police; Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Warden Service Division; Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Unit; UVM Police Services.
Federal partners include: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; United States Marshals Service; Federal Bureau of Investigation; US Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations; and United States Attorney’s Office (USAO), District of Vermont.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we need commonsense and proactive solutions for gun safety and violence prevention to help save lives,” said Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George. “This is a shared responsibility, and I am committed to being a part of a joint effort to address the gun violence in our community head on, and from all angles. This task force will help address the violence in our community and aid in our ability to hold those responsible accountable.”