Williston Police Dept. sign

Observer photo by Jason Starr

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has convened members of the Williston Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to form the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.

According to a news release, the task force was formed “to address the rapid and disturbing increase in firearm-related violent crime in Chittenden County.”