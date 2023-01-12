Newly sworn in Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has announced the hiring of several staff members in both her Washington D.C. and Vermont offices. After winning the seat in the November general election, Balint hired Megan Garcia as her chief of staff and David Scherr as state director.
Other staff members now include:
Ben Sarle — digital director
Sarle has two decades of experience in communications, photography and design, including his time as the communications director for the Vermont Democratic Party, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and the Wall Street Journal, and a member of the communications team for New York City Mayor Bill Deblasio. Sarle was most recently creative director for Congressman Peter Welch’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
Peter Trombley — legislative correspondent
Trombley was the regional organizing director on Balint’s congressional primary campaign in northwest Vermont, and deputy political director during the general election. Trombley is a graduate of Mcgill University and is a native of Shelburne.
Taryn Brown — operations director and scheduler
Brown has been on Capitol Hill for nearly a decade. She most recently served as the deputy chief of staff for Congressman Andy Levin of Michigan. Brown is a native of Minnesota.
Sophie Pollock — communications director
Pollock comes to Balint’s team after serving in Rep. Ritchie Torres’ office over the last two years, mostly recently as communications director. Previously, Pollock worked as an organizer in New York City on Rep. Max Rose’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Xitlali Pacheco Ramirez — staff assistant
Pacheco Ramirez most recently was a legislative intern for Sen. Alex Padilla.
Aileen Lachs — director of constituent services
For the past several years, Lachs, a practicing attorney, has served as an immigration caseworker for Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Jessica Nordhaus — director of community outreach
Nordhaus began her career as an entrepreneur, founding Horny Toad Activewear (now Toad & Co.) immediately after graduating from Yale. Her path then led to education, community organizing, K-12 school reform, political consulting, public policy, non-profit development and equity work. Most recently she directed Change The Story VT, leading the initiative until its sunset in 2022.
Carolyn Wesley — Vermont director of operations and culture
Wesley most recently served as chief of staff to Balint in the Vermont Senate President Pro Tem’s office. Wesley has worked on early childhood education and renewable energy. She previously served as deputy director of Building Bright Futures and director of constituent services for Gov. Peter Shumlin.
Morgan Nichols — community liaison/constituent service representative
Nichols comes to Balint’s team from Vermont Main Street Alliance, where she was the state director and led a policy campaign for paid family leave. She is a UVM graduate and native of Stowe.
Thomas Renner — community liaison/constituent service representative
Renner is a UVM and Norwich University graduate who comes to Balint’s staff with multiple years of federal government experience, having previously worked for Sen. Leahy. He also has private sector experience in the aerospace and healthcare industries. Most recently Renner worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He lives in Winooski where he serves on the city council.
Owen Doherty — Vermont staff assistant
A UVM graduate, Doherty was most recently an executive assistant in the Vermont State Treasurer’s office.
Balint was sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 7.
“I am so very honored to represent the people of Vermont in Congress,” she said after the swearing-in. “I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family and all the people back home who believed in me.
“I decided to run for Congress because working people in Vermont and across this country are struggling and they’re worried that democracy is at risk. I’m excited to work with my colleagues to make life for regular people easier and more affordable … I promise to lead with the honesty, grit and fight that Vermonters expect from their representative.”