Nano hearing aid homepage Jan 11 2023

A screen shot of the Nano Hearing Aid e-commerce site as seen on January 11, 2023. The Vermont Attorney General's office is suing Nano for misleading consumers.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Nano Hearing Aids, alleging it misled consumers about the effectiveness and quality of its products. 

The lawsuit alleges Nano made misleading statements on its website and in advertisements, implying its products are FDA-approved, and falsely representing its products as American-made. Nano is also accused of putting consumers’ health at risk by promoting a deceptive online “hearing test” that leads consumers to believe their test results are reviewed by hearing experts, when they are not, and invariably recommending the purchase of Nano’s most expensive product regardless of the results.