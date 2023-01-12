The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Nano Hearing Aids, alleging it misled consumers about the effectiveness and quality of its products.
The lawsuit alleges Nano made misleading statements on its website and in advertisements, implying its products are FDA-approved, and falsely representing its products as American-made. Nano is also accused of putting consumers’ health at risk by promoting a deceptive online “hearing test” that leads consumers to believe their test results are reviewed by hearing experts, when they are not, and invariably recommending the purchase of Nano’s most expensive product regardless of the results.
“Our investigation revealed that Nano left consumers in the dark about the potential and serious health risks associated with their products,” said Attorney General Susanne Young, who has since been replaced by Charity Clark. “Vermonters experiencing hearing loss should not be discouraged from seeking the professional diagnoses and care they need. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to hold businesses accountable for putting profits before the health and wellbeing of Vermonters.”
From January 2018 through July 2021, Nano sold at least $200,000 worth of products and warranties to approximately 800 Vermont consumers, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Nano is alleged to have:
• offered a hearing test on its website misleadingly described as an “accurate hearing test” in less than ten minutes that “works as free audiologist consultation;”
• implied that professional audiologists review each consumer’s hearing test results;
• directed sales staff to identify themselves to consumers as “hearing specialists” despite having no related specialized medical training or advanced degrees;
• directed sales staff to persuade dissatisfied consumers into keeping their devices past the point of when returns are possible under Nano’s 45-day money-back guarantee;
• perpetually listed their products as being on sale;
• claimed products are designed in the U.S. when they are designed in China;
• unlawfully promoted its products for children; and
• implied its products are approved by the FDA when they are not.
The lawsuit seeks to require Nano to refund money to consumers, to give up any profits resulting from violations of the law and to pay penalties.
Vermonters who purchased products from Nano are encouraged to contact Vermont’s Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or complete an online complaint form atago.vermont.gov/cap.