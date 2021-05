May 13, 2021

Volunteers at Williston Federated Church helped collect about 1,200 pounds of food Saturday in a food drive for the Williston Community Food Shelf.

Volunteers pictured are Ashley and Rebecca Dubois; Shelley Marshall; Heather, Dean, Connor and Trevor Lewis; Carol and Paul Bouchard; Carol Burbank; Dylan and Delainey Leblanc; Derek Allen; and Lauren Vaughan.

OBSERVER PHOTOS BY AL FREY.