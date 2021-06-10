Williston Observer

Nearing normal

June 10, 2021

July Fourth celebration returns

 OBSERVER STAFF REPORT 

Williston’s Independence Day celebration is returning after 2020’s cancellation with festivities planned for July 2-3. 

The celebration kicks off Friday, July 2 with The Friends of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library book sale from 4-7 p.m. The slightly scaled back event will take place outside in front of the library and is weather dependent. Book donations will not be taken this year, and visitors are asked to bring their own book bags. Payments are accepted in cash or check donations. 

As the book sale wraps up, the Ice Cream Social — sponsored by the Williston Federated Church — and the Town Band concert will begin at 7 p.m. on the Village Green. 

On Saturday, July 3, the Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m., following the traditional route on Williston Road from the Johnson Farm west to Old Stage Road. Any individual, organization or business wanting to be in the parade can register on the Williston Recreation and Parks Department website at www.willistonrec.org.

The Deb Beckett Memorial 5K race, sponsored and organized by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 3 starting at Williston Community Park. Preregister at www.willistonrec.org or at the park starting at 4 p.m. on race day.

A fireworks display will launch at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The display will be moved to Williston Community Park this year. Seating will be available in the fields behind Williston Central School, the park entrance and surrounding area.

According to Town Manager Erik Wells, the park’s rec path will be closed off in front of the disc golf area and the entrance to Allen Brook Trail for spectator safety from 9:15-10:15 p.m. Also, there will be a yellow caution ribbon across the south soccer field marketing the safety zone for the fireworks display.

A Vermont Public Radio report last week noted that several Vermont towns have cancelled their Independence Day celebrations this year due to concerns about pandemic safety, including Richmond and Montpelier, while others, like Williston are holding modified celebrations.

