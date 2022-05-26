Williston Observer

Mule Bar leases Taft Corners landmark

May 26, 2022

Blair House outfitted to keep The Big Mule Wagon on the road

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The Blair House is returning to its roots in food and beverage service — sort of. 

Owners of Winooski’s Mule bar have signed a lease with Judge Development for the 1840s-era home at the corner of Routes 2 and 2A. But it won’t be a welcoming place for visitors like it was during its days as a tavern serving travelers along the route from Montpelier to Burlington. The Mule Bar is using the long-vacant house — which today stands charmingly out of place amid the national chain restaurants surrounding it — as a prep kitchen for a new food truck venture called The Big Mule Wagon.

Mule Bar co-owner Troy Levy said the kitchen will occupy a small portion of the two-story house and supply the food truck — actually a trailer, which came second-hand from Burlington’s Bluebird Barbecue — as it heads out to serve meals at concerts and events throughout the summer. Aside from an exterior repainting, the house will not change in signage or appearance.

“We won’t be doing any food service out of that building directly,” Levy said. “Right now we have no plans to do anything else there. We want to get our feet wet this year, then next summer really crush the food truck thing, then maybe after the second year, then it’s time to have a conversation about what that building could become.”

The wagon’s inaugural event was Winooski’s Waking Windows earlier this month, and on Sunday it will set up at the Avett Brothers concert at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. It is scheduled to attend each of the Shelburne Museum concerts later this summer.

Judge Development has owned the Blair House since 1986. In 2009, the house, which is on the Vermont Historic Sites and Structures registry, was moved about 40 feet and placed on a new foundation. 

“Despite it being ill-suited for commercial use, there have been a variety of tenants,” property owner Alex Judge said. 

The most recent, a sewing store called Stitched, left about seven years ago, he said.

The Mule Bar owners scoped out several shared kitchen spaces and restaurants abandoned during the pandemic before settling on the Blair House for its prep kitchen. Its central location to the truck’s event schedule was the primary draw, along with the house’s storage space.

“It’s a great space and we could do a lot of things there, but right now we’re just going to focus on the food truck and make it a fun summertime cheeseburger-and-fries kind of thing,” said Levy.

