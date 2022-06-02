Williston Observer

Mini libraries are coming to Williston

June 2, 2022

Fifth-graders bring book lending opportunities to area neighborhoods

We have been working on a special project for roughly eight months, and we are finally almost finished. 

Our project is called Little Libraries, and we are working on them for our Swift Sustainability Action Project. Our mini libraries will be going in all over Williston for people to enjoy! 

Mini libraries are, well, mini libraries. You’ll have the option to take a book, leave a book, or even write your own. If you are interested in writing your own book, you can write one at home, and put it in the library for people to read and enjoy. 

We are planning on putting them in places all over Williston, including Allen Brook, Rossignol Park and Brennan Woods. 

Our group members are Clay Nicholson, Sunshine Haines, Jaden Jiang, Zach Pratt, Myrah Ngu and Lainey Campbell. We all work on different parts of the project and the different tasks to get done. 

Be on the lookout for our libraries, and we hope you enjoy them.

Elaine Campbell, Grade 5

