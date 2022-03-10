Masks come off at school

March 10, 2022

Allen Brook School second-grader Weston Carty at school this week. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

‘I look forward to seeing more smiles’

Observer staff report

For the first time in almost exactly two years, local students are in school without masks on their faces.

The Champlain Valley School District went to masks optional on Monday, following guidance from the Vermont Department of Education.

“Anyone that wants the layer of protection that high-quality masks provide should feel free to wear them,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said in a letter to the community. “It is critical that we are supportive and understanding of those who, for a variety of personal reasons, decide to continue wearing masks.”

Although Williston’s indoor mask mandate installed by the selectboard continues to be in force at least through the middle of March, it does not apply to schools, Sanchez said. Students can expect more flexibility at lunch, with mixing of students from different learning cohorts now allowed.

Allen Brook School Principal Angela Filion noted that some of the students in the K-2 school had never attended school without a mask before this week.

“I look forward to seeing more and more faces and smiles … in the coming days,” Filion wrote in a letter to the community.

School administrators are encouraging their communities to respect the mask choices of students.

“I fully realize that this change will be met with differing responses,” Sanchez wrote. “These past two years have been full of emotions and, at times, division. All of us have been affected by this pandemic differently, so I ask everyone to be respectful and sensitive to the individual needs of our families and staff during this transition.”