Mark your calendars: Williston events honor veterans, explore Williston history, fuel summer reading

May 19, 2022

Public invited to Williston Memorial Day observance

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and the Town of Williston will hold a Memorial Day observance at the town’s Veterans Park on Monday, May 30 at 8 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Hazen Metro will open the event with the playing of bagpipes. Planned speakers providing brief remarks include Rotary Club President Lesley Murray and Town Manager Erik Wells. An invocation will be offered by a local clergy member.

The ceremony will include the dedication of engraved bricks installed this month in the war memorial’s patio to recognize 10 veterans, as well as a reading of the names of deceased veterans honored at the memorial.

The event will close with the playing of taps by Williston Central School student Luke Buehler.

Williston’s Veterans Park is located between the Town Hall and Town Hall Annex on Williston Road in the Village. Parking is available behind Town Hall.

Local historian to lead ‘Williston History Walk’ through village

The Williston Historical Society and the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library invite residents to a historic walking tour of the Village of Williston. The walk will be led by Richard H. Allen, retired Williston teacher and the author of “Images of America-Williston” and numerous other books and articles on the area.

On this 90-minute tour, Allen will share the history of people and places that are behind this well-traveled portion of Williston Road. The tour will meet and launch from the library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. Register at www.damlvt.org for a spot on the tour (click on June 4 on the calendar to register under “Williston History Walk”).

This is a rain or shine tour that will help you see your town as you never have before.

The July Fourth Book Sale is back

The Friends of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library book sale fundraiser returns to the Williston Central School gym this summer after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Observer file photo

By Ann Park

The Friends of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library are excited to announce that the traditional annual book sale will be held on July 3-4 in the Williston Central School gymnasium. The sale will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 3 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 4.

We will be accepting donations starting on June 1 from 12-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 5-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. There will also be donation drop-off time on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are limiting donations to three boxes per person per day.

These new standards mean we can validate the donations quickly and not keep you waiting.

We are looking for the following materials in good condition: hardcover books, softcover/paperback books, children/young adult books, reference or travel books that are less than five years old and foreign language books (not textbooks).

We cannot accept: magazines, puzzles, games, condensed books, VHS or cassette tapes, music CDs, computer software, textbooks, dictionaries, encyclopedias, sheet music or maps.

The Friends need volunteer help to put on this sale. There is a signup sheet in the library, or you can email daml@damlvt.org or call (802) 878-4918 to sign up. Anyone who volunteers gets to come into the book sale early (at 3 p.m.) on July 3 to shop. The following times/jobs need volunteers.

July 1, 3-4 p.m.: setting up the 55 tables in the gym

July 2, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.: transporting the books from the library to the gym and setting them out on the appropriate tables

July 3, 3:30-6 p.m.: working at checkout, helping buyers, rearranging books during the sale

July 4, 8:30-11 a.m. working at checkout, helping buyers, rearranging books during the sale

July 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: working at checkout, helping buyers, rearranging books during the sale

July 4, 2-4 p.m.: breaking down the sale — boxing up unsold books, wrapping boxes on pallets, stacking tables.

In previous years, we have asked for volunteers to sort the books before the sale, but we will be using former sorters to do this work, so we don’t need volunteers for this job.

We very much appreciate your donations and volunteering your time. We can’t do it without you!

Ann Park is a member of the Friends of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.