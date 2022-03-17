Williston Observer

Maple Open House Weekend returns

March 17, 2022
Amy Yandow assembles the maple syrup filter at Yandow’s Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston. Saturday starts the first weekend of the Vermont Sugar Makers’ Open House.
The “nearly syrup” boils in the finishing pan at Yandow’s Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston. Saturday starts the first weekend of the Vermont Sugar Makers’ Open House.
Mark Yandow tests the maple syrup with a hydrometer at Yandows’s Sugartree Maple Farm on Bradley Lane in Williston. The hydrometer test insures that the syrup meets standards. Saturday starts the first weekend of the Vermont Sugar Makers’ Open House.

Saturday starts the first weekend of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association Open House. Observer photos by Al Frey

Vermont Maple Open House takes place this Saturday and Sunday, then continues next weekend, March 26-27. The event is coming back after a two-year hiatus. It offers a chance for people to tour sugar farms and learn about the sugaring process. Pancake breakfasts, horse-drawn sleigh rides, sugar-on-snow parties and samples of treats like maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees are also offered at participating farms. 

The event is organized by the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. Over 100 maple producers and partnering businesses participated in 2019, welcoming about 40,000 visitors to the state. 

More information about Vermont Maple Open House Weekend can be found at www.vermontmaple.org.

