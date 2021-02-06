Williston Observer

Macaig, St. Hilaire seek reelection to selectboard

February 6, 2021

Terry Macaig and Gordon St. Hilaire have filed with the Williston Town Clerk’s office to run for re-election to the selectboard. No other candidates filed before the Jan. 25 deadline. The incumbent pair will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot in uncontested elections. Macaig seeks a two-year term and St. Hilaire a three-year term.

Also running uncontested are Josilyn Adams and Brendan McMahon, who both seek to continue representing Williston on the Champlain Valley School Board with new three-year terms.

The only contested spot on the Town Meeting Day ballot will be to complete a five-year term on the Board of Library Trustees with Kathleen Deluca and Steve Shepard both running for the spot. The remaining positions elected at Town Meeting Day on March 2 will be Lauren Koumjian (uncontested) for a three-year term as lister, and Stephen Perkins (uncontested) for a five-year term on the Board of Library Trustees.

To request a ballot for early voting, call the Town Clerk at 878-5121 or email smason@williston.org. Ballots can also be requested on the Secretary of State’s website at www.mvp.vermont.gov. In-person voting will take place at the National Guard Armory next to Town Hall, 7846 Williston Road on March 2.

