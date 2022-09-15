Underhill October 2015

A view of Mount Mansfield from Underhill, Vt.  Observer photo by Susan Cote

Forests cover three-quarters of the State of Vermont, and those forests are home to the highest concentration of sugar maples in the country, giving the state’s fall foliage plenty of pop. Visitors from around the world come to marvel at the bright, changing colors of Vermont’s foliage season.

But nobody knows where to find the best leaf-peeping spots like Vermont residents themselves — especially members of Vermont’s 251 Club, which aims to visit all 251 towns and cities in the state, giving its members plenty of experience on which to draw when recommending fall foliage stops.

Maple leaf red
Scenic Route 100 Byway sign
Maple leaf gold