An exciting beginning is the best description for the Williston Energy Committee in 2022. Authorized by the selectboard and guided by the Williston Energy Plan, our seven-member volunteer team dove in many directions as we worked to determine the best guidance for the town and residents of Williston.
With mountains of published information available, new federal and state legislation and funding coming from many directions, we chose to speak to the Williston community as our way to “Think Globally, Act Locally,” using the Williston Observer, Front Porch Forum, Facebook and in-person conversations.
The Observer’s “Living Green” section has enabled us to publish articles with a focus on energy innovation, conservation and weatherization. We directly engaged many enthusiastic community members at the Electric Vehicle Fest, the Isham Farmers’ Market and at town gatherings on Green Up Day and Independence Day.
Williston took a quantum leap forward when the selectboard voted to fund the Energy and Community Development Planner position and hired Melinda Scott. With a highly experienced planner in this dedicated role, we have a strong advocate for energy planning and conservation efforts as well an invaluable connection to various town departments.
One team can’t do it all, so collaboration with other like-minded groups has enabled us to share information. Energy committee members participated in innumerable meetings with the Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network and Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and had direct conversations with the members of Sustainable Williston and the Charlotte, South Burlington and Essex energy committees.
2023 and Hopes for the Future
Most of us have heard or been told, “turn off the light” and “close the door, we don’t need to heat the outside.”
Those statements are as true today as they were decades ago when the focus was solely on the utility bill and not on how wasting energy affects climate change. Vermont has the largest number of older homes per capita in the country. Combined with our rural geography, which lacks significant public transportation and requires a heavy reliance on automobiles, the cost of energy (electricity, propane, natural gas, fuel oil, wood) can be a significant financial burden for many.
For 2023 and beyond, a significant portion of our efforts will focus on “Energy Equity,” defined as giving those who are financially challenged or marginalized equitable access to affordable heat and electricity, home energy conservation programs, renewable energy and newer energy saving technology.
Through the efforts of the Williston Energy Planner, the town recently received a Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund grant from the Vermont Council on Rural Development. The funding will be used to identify households with high energy burdens and target outreach about weatherization and electrification funding programs to those households who would most benefit.
We will work with partners like Efficiency Vermont, Vermont Gas and the Champlain Office of Economic Opportunity to disseminate information about existing and new programs such as the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program and financial incentives available under the Inflation Reduction Act.
As none of these efforts is easy, we will be looking to you, the Williston community, for support and participation. As a member of a project team, our collective efforts will truly enable all of us to “Think Globally, Act Locally.”
We would like to wish everyone the best in the coming year and look forward to hearing from you on any topic relating to energy conservation and community planning.
To participate in Williston’s energy future, reach out to your Williston Energy Committee at energy@willistonvt.org or attend one of our public meetings, held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The agenda for upcoming meetings is posted on the Town of Williston website.
