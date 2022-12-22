An exciting beginning is the best description for the Williston Energy Committee in 2022. Authorized by the selectboard and guided by the Williston Energy Plan, our seven-member volunteer team dove in many directions as we worked to determine the best guidance for the town and residents of Williston.

With mountains of published information available, new federal and state legislation and funding coming from many directions, we chose to speak to the Williston community as our way to “Think Globally, Act Locally,” using the Williston Observer, Front Porch Forum, Facebook and in-person conversations.