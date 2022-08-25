Assistance programs and rebates are available
In recent weeks, Vermonters have experienced many days of much warmer than normal temperatures, which stressed our utility systems as we cooled our homes. And soon we’ll be thinking about the upcoming winter and the need to heat our homes for several months. One of the most effective methods of reducing the need to excessively heat or cool our homes and manage the associated costs is through weatherization.
Weatherization consists of home improvements to air seal and insulate the exterior surfaces of a home, such as basements, walls, windows and attics, which reduces heat loss, increases comfort and improves indoor air quality. Weatherization is a cost-effective pathway that provides multiple benefits for homeowners, tenants and landlords. In addition to lower monthly energy bills and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, residents benefit from improved home health, more comfort and added home value.
Our current dependence on fossil fuels leads to high and unpredictable energy costs for Vermont households. Some are more burdened by energy costs than others. For example, renters and low-income Vermonters pay a greater percentage of their income for energy. Vermont Energy Action Network’s (VECAN) 2021 progress report identifies an opportunity to weatherize 120,000 more homes by 2030, especially those of lower- and middle-income Vermonters. Fortunately, Vermont has funding programs to encourage more weatherization.
Champlain Valley Weatherization, a division of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) offers a variety of services at no cost to income-qualified homeowners and renters to improve home energy efficiency and comfort, and to decrease heating bills. If you rent, they will work with the property owner to bring you the benefits of the program at little or no cost to the owner. The income eligibility thresholds have recently increased. In Chittenden County, a four-person household making $87,200 or less will qualify for CVOEO’s assistance. To learn more about eligibility, visit their website at https://www.cvoeo.org (see the Get Help/Weatherization section), or call them at 1-800-545-1084.
Keep in mind that this program is not an emergency service. It is a lengthy process due to the nature of the work, but well worth the wait. Crews work year-round and the sooner you apply, the sooner you will start saving.
CVOEO prioritizes projects based on a point ranking system set up by the State of Vermont. The higher your rank, the more quickly they will be able to serve you. The ranking system provides extra points for factors like whether you are on fuel assistance, have children or are elderly or disabled. Very broadly speaking, applicants with very high rankings can expect to start the weatherization process within about 6-8 months, while those with low rankings can take up to 18 months or longer.
How much money can you expect to save from weatherization? Typically, reductions in energy usage vary from 10-25 percent, but can be greater depending on the type of home and its prior condition. One CVOEO program participant said: “My oil furnace was 43 years old. They installed a new gas furnace and an on-demand hot water heater … insulation above the ceiling and put a house wrap around the basement, also a steel outside door (I had a hollow core door before). The drop in my heating and electric bills was astounding.”
If your income doesn’t qualify you for CVOEO’s free weatherization services, Efficiency Vermont and Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) each offer rebates on qualifying weatherization projects. VGS offers its customers a 50 percent rebate, up to $3,500. Households with income of less than 120 percent of Vermont’s area median income can receive a 75 percent rebate, up to $5,000. In Chittenden County, a family of four making $128,000 or less qualifies for the enhanced rebate. For more information, visit the VGS website at: https://vgsvt.com (see the Cut Costs and Carbon section).
Additionally, Efficiency Vermont offers rebates on weatherization services and other energy efficiency products such as heat pumps, hot water heaters and lighting. The Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program offers a 75 percent rebate on weatherization if you work with an Efficiency Excellence Network contractor. You can receive up to $2,000 on project costs, or up to $5,000 for income-qualified households. A family of four in Chittenden County making $128,800 (120 percent of AMI) or less qualifies for the higher rebate amount. For more information on rebates, visit Efficiency Vermont’s website at: https://www.efficiencyvermont.com/rebates.
With opportunities like these, there is no reason to wait. Apply now to save money on your fuel and electric bills, because weatherization works.
You can always reach out to your Williston Energy Committee at mscott@willistonvt.gov or attend one of our public meetings, held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Melinda Scott is the Town of Williston’s Energy and Community Development Planner.