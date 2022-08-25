Attic insulation

Weatherization, such as attic insulation, is not only good for the environment. It provides multiple benefits for homeowners, tenants and landlords. (Contributed photo)

Assistance programs and rebates are available

In recent weeks, Vermonters have experienced many days of much warmer than normal temperatures, which stressed our utility systems as we cooled our homes. And soon we’ll be thinking about the upcoming winter and the need to heat our homes for several months. One of the most effective methods of reducing the need to excessively heat or cool our homes and manage the associated costs is through weatherization.   

Sealing cracks

Sealing sources of drafts can make homes more energy efficient and comfortable. (Contributed photo)