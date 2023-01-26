“Long before I learned about the risks of climate change, I was fanatical about energy efficiency because I’m cheap.” This is a quote from Dr. Steven Chu, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, who explains “cheap” as continually looking for ways to weatherize his home and reduce his utility bills with a goal of saving money.
Saving money by reducing the amount of energy you use comes in small slices. In this article (the first of a series), we’ll start with a simple approach: What if the cost of reducing your energy use and ultimately saving money was free or could be reduced by completing “do it yourself” (DIY) projects?
Efficiency Vermont has a no-cost offer that will provide you an “Energy Saving Kit” to help you reduce your electricity and water use. The kit contains 10 high efficiency LED bulbs and a water reducing shower head, faucet sprayer and faucet filter. Installing these energy saving devices is as simple as changing a light bulb or swapping out your shower head. To receive an “Energy Saving Kit,” visit www.EfficiencyVermont.com, look for the REBATES tab and fill out the form for an “Energy Saving Kit.” Efficiency Vermont can also be reached by phone at 888-921-5990. Your kit will arrive in the mail, and you will be on your way to saving money.
Do it yourself projects and rebates for home weatherization will help with energy saving efforts and are another way to save money. Efficiency Vermont DIY rebates are intended to address smaller projects, such as stopping air leaks around doors and windows and reducing drafts in exterior wall electric outlets. Simply purchase and install your DIY weatherization materials, which will give you immediate benefit. Then complete the DIY weatherization online form (or call Efficiency Vermont), and a rebate of up to $100 per project submission will be sent to you.
Smart thermostats are also a good and relatively inexpensive way to reduce your energy use and save money. Efficiency Vermont is offering a rebate up to $100 on qualifying Energy Star smart thermostats. These thermostats can adjust to your daily schedules, weather conditions and heating and cooling needs. Please review the electric wiring requirements for any smart thermostat that you are considering purchasing to be sure it is compatible with the circuits in your home.
Educational articles and videos are freely available for anyone who is not sure about how to carry out a home weatherization project. Many can be found on the Efficiency Vermont website or on Youtube. If you need more extensive information on home DIY projects, stop by your local library or bookstore. Please consult with an expert before attempting any project that involves electrical wiring, plumbing or major construction to your home.
Rebates for purchasing high efficiency home appliances are available from numerous manufacturers. While not intended to cover all costs, they will help reduce the cost for select items, such as stoves, refrigerators and clothes washers and dryers. If you need to replace a major appliance, it is well worth looking at the Efficiency Vermont website or calling; these rebates have the potential to provide you with substantial savings. Manufacturer rebates change frequently, so please verify the effective dates when making a purchase.
Replacing older, drafty, energy robbing windows with new windows can be one of the most expensive projects for a homeowner to undertake. Window Dressers (www.windowdressers.org) has a modestly priced option using window inserts. Custom fit to your windows, the Window Dressers inserts are constructed of wooden frames with translucent plastic and fit snugly into your window casings. These have been shown to significantly reduce energy loss and save you money. Window Dressers conducted over 20 community installation events in Vermont in 2022 and plans more for this year.
As we’ve outlined, saving money by reducing your energy use can start by installing free products or carrying out small DIY projects and applying for a rebate. In future articles, we’ll address conducting a large-scale weatherization upgrade to your home and the latest information on “community solar for all” programs.
The Williston Energy Committee is continuing to work with weatherization professionals to bring more information to you. Look for more DIY tips in future columns.
Let’s all be cheap together by reducing our energy use and saving money!
To participate in Williston’s energy future, reach out to your Williston Energy Committee at energy@willistonvt.org or attend one of their public meetings, held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The agenda for upcoming meetings is posted on the Town of Williston website.