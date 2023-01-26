Boy Changes Temperature On Central Heating Thermostat Control Using Mobile Phone App

“Long before I learned about the risks of climate change, I was fanatical about energy efficiency because I’m cheap.” This is a quote from Dr. Steven Chu, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, who explains “cheap” as continually looking for ways to weatherize his home and reduce his utility bills with a goal of saving money.

Saving money by reducing the amount of energy you use comes in small slices. In this article (the first of a series), we’ll start with a simple approach: What if the cost of reducing your energy use and ultimately saving money was free or could be reduced by completing “do it yourself” (DIY) projects?