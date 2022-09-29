Leigh Samuels, Williston resident and Barr Hill marketing director, shows off a Bee’s Knees cocktail at Grazer’s in Williston during Bee’s Knees Week, an annual promotion to support pollinator habitat. Observer photo by Susan Cote
Leigh Samuels, Williston resident and Barr Hill marketing director, shows off a Bee’s Knees cocktail at Grazer’s in Williston during Bee’s Knees Week, an annual promotion to support pollinator habitat. Observer photo by Susan Cote
A carpenter bee collects nectar from a bee balm blossom in a Williston garden.
“Animal pollinators such as bees, birds, butterflies and bats are essential to the reproduction of nearly 85 percent of the world’s flowering plants. By far the most important of these animals are bees,” according to the National Wildlife Federation.
Bees, specifically, are needed to produce more than a third of the foods and beverages humans consume. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that over 100 crops grown in the country rely on pollinators.
Yet, bee and other pollinator populations are in decline in the U.S. and around the globe mainly due to loss of habitat, with pesticide use, pollution, disease and changes in climate contributing to shrinking numbers.
Montpelier-based Caledonia Spirits, the maker of Barr Hill gin and vodka, has reason to be concerned about the fate of bees.
The craft distiller was founded in 2011 in Hardwick by Todd Hardie, a beekeeper, and Ryan Christiansen, a distiller. The company moved to its new, expanded distillery in Montpelier in June 2019. With the exception of a limited-edition maple vodka produced from Vermont syrup, Barr Hill spirits rely on raw honey for their unique flavor.
For the past several years, Barr Hill has hosted Bee’s Knees Week, an event intended to create buzz about the importance of bees and the challenges they are facing, while introducing consumers to the unique flavors of the brand’s honey-based spirits.
Barr Hill is partnering with Vermont-based nonprofit Bee the Change for the event, which this year runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. As part of the promotion, the brand commits to planting 10 square feet of new pollinator habitat in return for posting a cocktail or a Barr Hill bottle on social media and tagging the company.
Bee the Change co-founder Mike Kiernan says the organization has a goal of establishing new pollinator habitat in all 252 of Vermont’s towns and cities within the next few years. Their Our Town Pollinator Project, launched in June, will establish 15 such sites this season.
Visitors to Shelburne Museum this summer will have experienced a dazzling Bee the Change installation that combined Nancy Winship Milliken’s “Varied & Alive” outdoor sculptures with expansive colorful flower plantings. Solar fields at the museum and in other locations have provided an ideal setting for installing pollinator plantings.
Kiernan notes that his group has been in discussions with the Town of Williston about creating a pollinator site; a location and timing are still being determined.
Along with the Our Town project, Bee the Change also aims to recruit businesses in the state to offset their space by sponsoring a pollinator habitat of equal size. For 11 cents per square foot, a 1,000 square-foot business can support the creation of its area in pollinator habitat with a one-time donation of $110. In return “they’ll get a sign on their wall that says this space loves pollinators,” says Kiernan, which he hopes sparks comments and questions from patrons.
“Every single one of those conversations builds some understanding.”
“That’s where a storytelling event like this Bee’s Knees Week is amplifying understanding. The number of people who are aware of pollinators and that they are in trouble is going to expand amazingly as they enjoy a cocktail,” he said.
Barr Hill has offset its square footage with pollinator habitat many times over.
“Last year, we planted 200,000 square feet and this year we hope to hit 300,000,” said Marketing Director Leigh Samuels, who is a Williston resident.