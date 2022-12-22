Alexandra (Ali) Kosiba has been hired by the University of Vermont Extension as its new forestry specialist. She will be based in the Extension office in South Burlington.
Kosiba, a licensed Vermont forester, brings expertise to the job in a number of forestry-related fields including climate-adaptive forest management, forest carbon science and management, tree physiology and forest ecology and health. Although her target audience is landowners, foresters and municipalities, she also will partner with state agencies, members of the forest economy, including loggers and producers, and organizations such as Vermont Coverts and the Vermont Woodlands Association.
In addition, she will continue some of the work she started in her previous position as the climate forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. This will entail leading the Vermont Forest Carbon Inventory and serving as the state’s point person for foresters and landowners on forest carbon and carbon offset markets.
The U.S. Forest Service recently awarded her a grant through its Landscape Scale Restoration grant program. One of the goals of this project is to determine what landowners, foresters and others need in order to include climate resilience in forest decisions and management. With collaborators, she will develop resources to help Vermont’s forests and forest supply chain adapt to a changing climate.
The Amherst, Mass., native earned her Ph.D. and master’s degree in forest science from UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. Previous employment included staff scientist at the Forest Ecosystem Monitoring Cooperative and a brief teaching stint in the forestry department at UVM. She is currently a member and chair of the Green Mountain Division of the Society of American Foresters and a member of the Forest Stewards Guild.
Kosiba lives in West Bolton on 10 acres of forestland in a house that she built with her husband. They manage their land for recreation and climate resilience as well as harvest firewood and saw timber. Kosiba also raises chickens for meat and eggs and is an avid gardener and outdoors person.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the
following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and
Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden,
Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western
Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Basin average rainfall of 1" to 2" and about 1" of liquid
equivalent from snowmelt is likely. The highest rainfall
totals are expected in eastern facing slopes of the
Adirondacks in Essex County, New York and across the southern
Greens in Windsor County, Vermont, which could see locally
higher totals to 2.5". Minor flood stage is expected to be
reached on the Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the Mad River
at Moretown, and the East Branch of the Ausable River which
are of the highest concern at this time.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,
northwest and southern Vermont.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after
midnight, and peaking during the early to mid-morning hours on
Friday before abating in the afternoon. In parts of the southern
Green Mountains of Vermont, and eastern Adirondacks of New York,
these strong winds may arrive soon after an elevation dependent
2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the region. This could
exacerbate power outages for these locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Currently in Williston
35°
Rain Shower
35° / 16°
10 PM
36°
11 PM
37°
12 AM
38°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
41°
