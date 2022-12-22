Alexandra (Ali) Kosiba

Alexandra (Ali) Kosiba has been hired by the University of Vermont Extension as its new forestry specialist.  OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

Alexandra (Ali) Kosiba has been hired by the University of Vermont Extension as its new forestry specialist. She will be based in the Extension office in South Burlington.

Kosiba, a licensed Vermont forester, brings expertise to the job in a number of forestry-related fields including climate-adaptive forest management, forest carbon science and management, tree physiology and forest ecology and health. Although her target audience is landowners, foresters and municipalities, she also will partner with state agencies, members of the forest economy, including loggers and producers, and organizations such as Vermont Coverts and the Vermont Woodlands Association.