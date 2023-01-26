Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new program available with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), will use an on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.
WRAP will allow Vermont households to pay for weatherization projects like insulation and air sealing as well as heat pumps and advanced wood heating systems through a monthly charge on their utility bill that can be paid back over time. Both homeowners and renters can participate in the program.
“Weatherization continues to be a cornerstone of our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Vermont homes and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “It truly is a win-win, reducing costs for Vermonters and helping our planet. This program will help more families benefit from a warmer, more comfortable home and lower heating bills.”
Although the program is open to Vermonters of all incomes, the majority of program funding will be targeted to households earning between 80 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI). Households earning 80 percent AMI or less are eligible for free services through the state’s existing Weatherization Assistance Program.
“Vermont’s strategy to meet its climate goals must have an equity focus, including prioritizing low- and moderate-income households,” VHFA Executive Director Maura Collins said. “These households tend to live in older homes and have higher energy burdens. Weatherization projects are an important part of making Vermont homes more affordable.”
WRAP’s on-bill payment mechanism intends to address challenges commonly encountered in weatherization, including high upfront costs and limited access to credit. WRAP will not run credit checks on customers, instead verifying a clean utility bill payment history. If a customer moves, the next occupant of the property will pay the surcharge for the time they occupy the property and experience the benefits of the measures.
“On-bill financing for low- and moderate-income Vermonters is key to ensuring a just transition,” said Neale Lunderville, president and CEO of Vermont Gas Systems. “As we take bold steps to support Vermont’s climate goals, we are committed to helping customers who historically have been unable to afford comprehensive efficiency improvements access the benefits of home weatherization.”
“By making financing more accessible, this program will help more Vermonters reap the benefit of weatherization,” said Peter Walke, Managing Director of Efficiency Vermont. “Contractor-led air sealing and insulation makes homes healthier and more comfortable, and many families save hundreds of dollars a year after completing a project.”
WRAP will be offered through Vermont Gas Systems, Efficiency Vermont, Green Mountain Power and the Burlington Electric Department, which will connect customers with approved contractors and energy rebates. Trained professionals will perform energy audits and recommend weatherization projects to customers. VHFA will provide capital and incentives for the remaining upfront costs of the project using state funding. After work is completed, the WRAP charge will be added as a separate line item on the customer’s utility bill by their gas or electricity provider.
“VEC is excited to be a WRAP partner,” said Lisa Morris of Vermont Electric Cooperative. “We are committed to working with co-op members interested in using this program’s financial tools to make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient. We encourage VEC members to explore this opportunity.”
Contact Efficiency Vermont at 1-888-921-5990 for more information.