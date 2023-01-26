weatherization, window caulking

Through the new Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program, Vermonters can pay for home weatherization projects over time on their monthly utility bill. Photo courtesy of Efficiency Vermont

Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new program available with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), will use an on-bill payment model to help moderate-income Vermonters participate in comprehensive home energy projects.

WRAP will allow Vermont households to pay for weatherization projects like insulation and air sealing as well as heat pumps and advanced wood heating systems through a monthly charge on their utility bill that can be paid back over time. Both homeowners and renters can participate in the program.