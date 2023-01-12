Applications are now open for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Pay for Performance program for agricultural phosphorus runoff reduction.
The program grants payments to farmers for reducing phosphorus runoff from their fields — part of the state’s water quality improvement efforts.
To be eligible, farmers must manage hay, crop or pastureland, have an up-to-date nutrient management plan that meets the agency’s Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) standards and be registered with the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Selected applicants will receive a stipend of up to $4,000 to enter their farm management data into an online phosphorus reduction planner. Technical assistance is available for data entry. The planner calculates annual phosphorus losses on fields and allows farmers and others to calculate phosphorus reductions from the baseline assumptions of the Lake Champlain Total Maximum Daily Load regulation.
Last year, 53 farms enrolled in the program.
If program participants demonstrate sufficient phosphorus reductions on their operations, they can be selected for larger performance-based contracts averaging $18,000 annually.
“This program is beneficial to Vermont farmers because it evaluates what each individual farm is doing on an annual basis to reduce their own phosphorus loss,” said Geoff Sweeney, an organic dairy farmer in St. Albans who participated in the program in 2022. “It also provides valuable information about average phosphorus losses on each of our fields so we can better plan on where to focus our conservation and nutrient planning efforts in the future.”
For more information and to apply, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/vpfp. Applications are due by Jan. 20. All applications will be competitively ranked and reviewed.