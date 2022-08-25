A community-owned solar project in Hinesburg, under development by the Acorn Renewable Energy Co-op of Middlebury, is ready to start offering public shares. The 150-kilowatt solar array will be located on the capped former municipal landfill located at 179 Observatory Rd.
Residents will need an electric meter in the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) service territory to be eligible. Shareholders will receive the project’s net metered credits on their VEC bills, and ultimately take ownership of the project.
The Hinesburg landfill has ideal southern exposure and, as a brownfield site, receives favorable treatment from Vermont’s energy permitting and approval agencies. Vermont’s Public Utility Commission issued a Certificate of Public Good for the project in 2021.
The design calls for 360 solar panels of 540 watts each, covering a little over 1 acre of the capped landfill site.
The Acorn Energy Co-op’s investment model calls for two initial categories of investors: a single major investor, and multiple individual shareholders. Union Mutual Insurance Company of Montpelier will be the major investor and will provide approximately 30 percent of the capital to construct the project. In return, it will receive federal tax credits. The company’s involvement helps to keep the costs down for the other shareholders.
Individual investors — residents, businesses, churches and organizations with an electric meter in the VEC service territory — will receive net metering dollar credits applied each month to their VEC electric bills based on the amount of electricity produced the previous month and the number of investment units they have purchased.
Six years after the array begins electricity production, the equity structure will flip and the individual investors may take full ownership of the project, making it one of a small number of truly local, community-owned net-metered solar projects in the state.
“Acorn Energy Co-op is very excited to be moving ahead with this community-owned solar project developed by Vermonters for Vermont residents,” said Acorn President Ben Marks. “We believe (it) will help decentralize the grid, and will also help the State of Vermont to reach its ambitious goal of 90 percent renewables by 2050.”