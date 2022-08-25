Vermont Electric Coop logo

Vermont Electric Coop provides electric service to 75 communities, including parts of Williston.

A community-owned solar project in Hinesburg, under development by the Acorn Renewable Energy Co-op of Middlebury, is ready to start offering public shares. The 150-kilowatt solar array will be located on the capped former municipal landfill located at 179 Observatory Rd.

Residents will need an electric meter in the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) service territory to be eligible. Shareholders will receive the project’s net metered credits on their VEC bills, and ultimately take ownership of the project.