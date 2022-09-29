It’s been almost 12 years since Nissan started selling the Leaf in the United States, ushering in the era of electric vehicles. While adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) was slow to get rolling, today it’s hard to drive around Williston and NOT see EVs on the road from a variety of manufacturers in a variety of body styles.
Even with U.S. EV sales closing in on a million vehicles yearly, we know that people still have a lot of questions and we’re here to help.
Here are some of the most frequent questions about electric vehicles, and answers that are specific to driving electric in Vermont.
Are electric vehicles more expensive than gas cars?
Electric vehicles generally have a higher manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) or “sticker price” than comparable gas-powered counterparts. But, with as many as 85 percent of new car buyers financing their vehicle purchase, the combined monthly loan or lease payment with lower monthly fuel costs can result in a new EV being less expensive to own than a comparable gas-powered vehicle.
It’s also very important to consider the federal and state tax incentives that are available for electric vehicles. With the recent changes to incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, not all EVs currently qualify, but many still do, or will after Jan. 1. Additionally, there may be incentives and free chargers available through your electric utility. Check with Drive Electric Vermont’s incentive calculator at www.driveelectricvt.com/incentives for the most up-to-date information.
How do I charge an EV?
Charging an electric car is very different from pumping fuel for a gas vehicle, creating the most confusion for potential buyers and leading to a lot of misconceptions about EVs.
Charging an EV can be done via three methods: Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.
Level-1 charging is the simplest and involves plugging the EV into a standard existing 120-volt outlet. As this is the slowest method of charging, a typical overnight charge can add 30-50 miles of EV range, which is often enough for many people’s daily driving needs. The advantage is that it requires no special electrical installation at your home.
Level-2 charging is the method used by most EV owners, requiring the installation of a charging station on a 220-volt/50-amp electric circuit. As most of the charging happens at home when the car would otherwise be sitting unused, using a Level-2 station will fully charge a typical EV in six to 12 hours, depending on battery size.
Level-2 home EV chargers cost $300-$500, plus the cost for an electrician to install it. All EVs can accept this plug or come with an adapter to do so. Level-2 charging stations outside of the home are privately operated by companies such as ChargePoint.
Level-3 chargers are used when time is of the essence. These chargers run at very high power levels (up to 350 kilowatts), completing a full charge in approximately 45 minutes, or enabling you to pick up enough charge for another couple hours of driving in as little as 15 minutes.
Unlike Level-1 and Level-2 charging, there are a few different plug standards. The most common is a “CCS” plug; Tesla and the Nissan Leaf use a plug other than CCS). Level 3 public charging stations are operated by private companies such as ElectrifyAmerica, EVgo and ChargePoint.
You can find chargers to plan routes, or see where charging stations are available on your usual trips, at www.plugshare.com and www.abetterrouteplanner.com.
Can I take long trips in an electric vehicle?
Yes! Electric vehicles are a great option for road trips, with newer EV models having driving ranges of 200 to 300 miles.
One common misconception is that driving an EV on a road trip requires 45-minute charging stops at Level-3 fast chargers. While a full charge may take 45 minutes, this isn’t the most efficient option. Electric vehicles charge the fastest when the battery is at its lowest, slowing down to a much slower rate as the battery fills up. Therefore, a common approach is to make more frequent, shorter stops on a road trip.
In some cases, these stops can be as quick as 10-15 minutes before getting back on the road for a couple more hours, then repeating that process. Often these stops overlap well with rest stops, quick breaks for food, coffee, etc.
How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle?
The cost to charge an electric vehicle depends on where you charge. Level-1 and Level-2 home charging is the cheapest, followed by public Level-2 charging stations, and then Level-3 fast charging.
Home charging is done at the same price as electricity for your home, though in some cases power companies, such as Green Mountain Power, offer a special EV rate. The monthly cost of charging at this rate (14 cents per kilowatt hour) would be $56 for a 1,200-mile month. The equivalent gas cost in a 30-mile-per-gallon car would be $156 at $3.90 per gallon. This works out to about 5 cents per mile for an EV versus 13 cents per mile for a gas car.
Charging at a fast charger is more expensive, with rates currently around 40 cents per kilowatt-hour or 13 cents per mile. A 500-mile road trip (e.g., to Boston and back), starting off with a full charge at home, would have a total cost of around $50, compared to $65 in a gas car. Charging at a Level-2 charger at your destination can decrease that cost even further.
Can I drive an electric vehicle in winter?
Electric vehicles have less usable range in the winter for a few different reasons. Road conditions and winter tires affect both gas and electric vehicles equally. Other reasons are EV-specific, including using some of the battery to power the heat and the decreased efficiency of lithium-ion batteries in colder temperatures.
The impact of these colder temperatures is real, but often overstated. Over the course of a winter, an EV owner may see a 20 percent decrease in range compared to the rest of the year, and on the absolute coldest days, you may see a drop of as much as 40 percent. These decreases can often be offset by pre-conditioning the battery — a capability included in most new EVs — which warms the battery up while it’s still plugged in, allowing it to operate at higher efficiency.
By driving an EV, you can reduce emissions, enjoy great performance and a quiet ride, conveniently charge at home, and do it all while saving money. Join the Williston Energy Committee and many local EV owners to learn more at the Williston “EV Fest” on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at Allen Brook School on Talcott Road.
Williston Energy Committee meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Email energy@willistonvt.org for more information.