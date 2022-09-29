Nissan Leaf EV

The Nissan Leaf, introduced in 2010, was the first mass market EV to be widely sold in the U.S. by a major auto manufacturer.

Observer photo by Susan Cote

It’s been almost 12 years since Nissan started selling the Leaf in the United States, ushering in the era of electric vehicles. While adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) was slow to get rolling, today it’s hard to drive around Williston and NOT see EVs on the road from a variety of manufacturers in a variety of body styles. 

Even with U.S. EV sales closing in on a million vehicles yearly, we know that people still have a lot of questions and we’re here to help. 

ChargePoint Level-2 EV charger

Level-2 charging stations, such as this ChargePoint home charger, will fully charge a typical EV in six to 12 hours, depending on battery size.

Observer photo by Susan Cote
Charging a Nissan Leaf

Observer photo by Susan Cote