Ethan Tapper in Chittenden County forest

Ethan Tapper navigates a Chittenden County forest in autumn.  COURTESY PHOTO

I am often asked what books I would recommend to folks interested in learning more about forests and forestry, so I’d like to recommend a few of my favorites. These books are great resources for forest-lovers, each addressing a key theme of forests and forest stewardship. 

The Hidden Forest book cover

“The Hidden Forest: Biography of an Ecosystem” by Jon R. Luoma

Reading the Forested Landscape book cover
A Sand County Almanac book cover
Gathering Moss book cover