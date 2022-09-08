Not all great things come in big packages, and home upgrades are an example of the truth in this wisdom. Unexpected, smaller spaces may not get the same attention as high-traffic areas like kitchens, bathrooms and living areas, but their impact can be just as powerful.
Get inspired and make improvements to the lesser-used areas of your home!
Closet
Improving the organizational features of a cluttered closet can streamline your routines and put you in a more positive frame of mind each day.
Plan for adequate hanging and closed storage, and remember to plan for shoes and accessories since these items can easily contribute to a closet’s disarray.
Pantry
Transform your pantry for heightened utility in simple ways like using clear plastic bins for small boxed foods or wicker baskets to hide away snacks. Take advantage of unused space on the back of the pantry door with thin shelves for items like seasoning packets and smaller canned goods.
Guest Bathroom
Swapping out a tired vanity and countertop is a relatively affordable upgrade that can completely change the style of a secondary bathroom. Be sure to also update the fixtures for a more contemporary look and, if budget allows, replace the flooring. Finish the project with a fresh coat of paint in a light, airy shade and add new textiles and a few decorative touches to complete the job.
Hideaway Storage Spaces
One feature that enhances virtually any space is more storage. Having convenient places to tuck away all your stuff makes rooms feel more open and inviting. Hidden storage solutions are often better because you can enjoy the functionality they add to the space without interrupting your design aesthetic.
Here are some clever ideas for keeping necessary items tucked out of sight but within easy reach:
Paper Towel Pullout: Keep paper towels hidden but close by hiding them in a pullout cabinet with a built-in paper towel holder. Add a shelf for organizing cleaning products. and use the space behind the paper towels to store sponges and other small supplies.
Drawer Dividers: Choose organizers designed to work seamlessly with your cabinetry. Tray dividers are useful for sorting cookie sheets and baking pans. Dividers in a variety of heights can help organize below the oven or where you store your cutlery. Another option that serves a similar purpose is pegs, which keep fragile items from shifting when drawers are opened or closed.