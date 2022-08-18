misshapen tomatoes

Misshapen fruit and some other issues can be the result of temperatures rising above 90 degrees.  Observer courtesy photo by Melinda Myers

Poor flowering and misshapen or absent fruit on tomato, pepper and squash plantings may be due to the weather, not your gardening skills. Temperature extremes can interfere with flowering and fruits on these and other vegetables in your garden.

We watch for and can’t wait to taste that first red ripe tomato, so it is certainly frustrating when we see flowers drop or a plant that fails to form fruit. Tomatoes thrive in warm, sunny conditions, but temperature extremes can prevent fruiting, cause misshapen fruit or reduce the size of the harvest.