Coleus, begonias and mums

Coleus, begonias and mums are among several types of ‘tender perennials’ from which gardeners can take cuttings to root over the winter to grow new plants for spring planting. Courtesy photo by Deborah J. Benoit

Summer ends and all those lovely annuals we’ve grown so fond of will soon come to an end, too. But it doesn’t have to be.

Some of those “annuals” aren’t really annuals as their life cycles aren’t completed over the course of a single growing season. They’re actually what are referred to as “tender perennials” — perennials that aren’t cold hardy in our U. S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones.