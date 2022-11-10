Rabbit in winter

Rabbits can hop along the top of snow drifts in winter and can nibble on bark, causing extensive damage to trees. The most effective way to prevent winter damage by rabbits is to install guards or hardware cloth around vulnerable trees. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

With snow on its way, are you wondering what you can do to prevent winter damage to your garden? 

The first thing is to be sure your soil gets a good drink of water before it freezes. This will help prepare both soil and plants for the coming winter.