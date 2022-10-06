When autumn ends and fall begins,
When trees are bare and the ground covered,
When rakes are needed and piles are made,
The color still warms and dares not fade.
Toward the end of the season, the beautiful leaves fall onto our lawn. However, that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop.
Quick crafts made easy
Decorations for fall can be expensive, even creating your own if you’re buying plastic accessories. Why not make leaf garlands from pressed leaves?
After pressing for a week or more, you can decorate the leaves themselves with a white or silver Sharpie, or leave them simply pressed. Tie, glue or tape the stems to a length of rope or a stick from your backyard and hang anywhere you see fit. Or make “stained glass windows” with transparent contact or tracing paper and the best leaves right off the ground. Simply use Mod Podge or glue to get the leaves to stick and place in front of a window with plenty of natural light.
While you might be annoyed with the little critters digging holes in your yard, you can make your own kid-friendly versions that are much nicer to your grass. All you need is some brown paper, a black marker, glue and the right sized leaves. Cut the paper into a relatively oval shape, stick on your leaves leaving space on one end for a face drawn in marker, and you’re done.
For those with time and patience
For those with more experience crafting, or the time and patience to do things carefully, these crafts also make excellent ideas for fall decoration. They also require more materials, but those can be customized to your needs and preferences.
DIY “leaf stamps” can be used in a multitude of ways. Looking to decorate anything made of canvas, some gift tags or even pumpkins? Aside from your growing collection of leaves, all you need is some crafting paint, a paintbrush, some wax paper, and if you’re planning on stamping a flat item, a rolling pin.
Spread a thin layer of paint over the leaf and gently lay it on the item you wish to decorate. Cover it with wax paper (to help prevent sliding) and press. If on a flat surface, use a rolling pin instead of your hand for a more even application.
If you’re looking for a larger wall piece and have the power tool know-how to hang it, this is the idea for you: Take a slab of wood of any size, at least 2 inches thick for hanging, and stain to desired color. Once dry, draw an outline of the design you wish to create in pencil, which you will then fill in with dried leaves using either Mod Podge (preferred) or hot glue. Add stick elements to your preference and place in the desired location.
Or, if your door is looking bare but you’re not ready for Christmas, make yourself a leaf wreath. You can use any sized crafting wreath from a store, or create your own version with wire. Hot glue a multitude of fresh leaves and hang for a friendly entrance to your home.
For those who don’t have a lot of time, or are worried about the mess paints and glue can make on your table, there’s another easy touch you can use to bring color into your house. Grab a pair of gardening clippers and carefully cut a select few branches off any of your colorful trees. Set in a vase to create a bouquet, or tie with twine to create a centerpiece you can add to with your own creative ideas.
And of course, there’s always the one true classic of raking your yard into one big pile and throwing yourself on top! It just isn’t fall without it.