house plants

When moving spider plants, peace lilies and other houseplants indoors for the winter, first isolate them for a short period so any pests brought in are not transferred to other indoor plants.  Courtesy photo by Deborah J. Benoit

Did you know that most houseplants sold in stores are actually tropical perennials? That’s right.

The spider plant (native to Africa) and peace lily (native to the rainforests of Venezuela and Colombia) that make themselves at home in your home originated in tropical climates. So did the Boston fern, native to Central and South America, Africa and the West Indies. 